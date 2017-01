"Diversity leads to better business results — not by a little, but by a lot."

Trump's administration, she points out, is "one of the least diverse administration teams since the Reagan administration."

Before holding executive leadership roles, Krawcheck made a name for herself being a leading research analyst on Wall Street. Her job was to evaluate the quality of management teams.

"The only research on the quality of management is research on diversity," says Krawcheck. "If you have everyone sort of alike, then you end up having the full vetting of information of decisions, etc. But the diversity leads to better business results — not by a little, but by a lot."