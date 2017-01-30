Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway blames media for uproar Trump immigration order

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, told CNBC on Monday there was no reason to delay carrying out the executive order on temporarily banning travel for "foreign nationals or citizens" from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Appearing on "Squawk Box," Conway said the president needs to tweet to get the real information out.

Trump tweeted this morning:



"Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,.....



"protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!



"There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!"



In the first 23 hours, 109 were denied entry upon arrival. According to NBC News, 173 were denied to board incoming flights to the U.S. from the seven listed countries.

Total travelers affected on Saturday were 375 contrasted with 325,000 travelers, which arrive on average daily.

After a weekend of protests and detentions of foreigners at American airports, Trump defended his move to impose travel restrictions on citizens looking to enter the U.S. from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The White House pointed out that those countries were first flagged by the Obama administration.



The president said the executive order he signed on Friday was strictly about national security and not religion.

In a background call with reporters on Sunday, a senior administration official declared the order's implementation "a massive success," claiming it had been done "seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism."



But Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham on Sunday denounced Trump's order, calling it "hasty" and warning it could prove counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.

Over the weekend, Trump's move also drew sharp rebuke from Silicon Valley, which relies heavily on immigrant workers, some of whom have helped start Alphabet's Google, Facebook, eBay and Yahoo.



Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin — who came to the U.S. from the Soviet Union — joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night to show his personal support for the travelers caught up in Trump's order.

Brin told a Forbes reporter "I'm here because I'm a refugee."

Facing backlash from users, Uber said it would create a $3 million defense fund to help cover the legal expenses associated with the executive order.



Customers became angered after the ride-hailing service did not shutdown service at New York's Kennedy International on Saturday, in solidarity with a work-stoppage called by a cab-driver group.



Other companies also came out against the Trump order. Starbucks' outgoing CEO Howard Schultz vowed to hire 10,000 refugees globally, and

to refugees not allowed in the United States.