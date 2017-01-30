UK gets clarification from US on who can and can’t come in

The U.S. government has clarified its crackdown on visa rules to the U.K. government, confirming that people traveling to the U.S. from any country other than the seven blacklisted nations will not be refused entry.

The ban applies only to nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and will not impact other individuals who happen to be travelling into the U.S. from these countries.

The government clarified the details of President Donald Trump's highly controversial travel ban to U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday after widespread concern from travelers.

In a statement published on the Foreign Office website, the clarification included:



The Presidential executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries.

The executive order does not apply to people travelling to the U.S. from anywhere other than one of those seven countries and there will be no extra immigration checks.



U.K. citizens, even if they born in one of the seven countries, travelling from those countries to the U.S. are not covered by the executive order.



Dual citizens of one of the seven countries travelling to the U.S. from outside those countries are also excluded from the order.



