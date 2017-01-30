"The 4,000 could have easily turned into 20,000, because that's how we're trained to operate."

"We stand in unity with our brothers and sisters in Standing Rock (and beyond) and our community is ready to mobilize," the group said on the GoFundMe page.



About 4,000 veterans traveled to the reservation in North Dakota last month to support the protest by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, environmentalists and other activists, according to figures provided by Veterans Stand.

The Standing Rock Sioux oppose completion of Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access because the pipeline would pass beneath a source for the tribe's drinking water and construction would disrupt sacred land, they say.

Dakota Access pipeline route, source: Energy Transfer Partners



The project, which would deliver crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois, is nearly complete except for a small portion about half a mile north of the reservation. That stretch requires an easement from the Army Corp of Engineers.

Protesters won a temporary victory under former President Barack Obama when the Corps denied the easement. The Corps launched a new environmental impact study with the goal of identifying new routes for the pipeline — an option Energy Transfer Partners said it would not consider.