Aetna CEO: More 'deterioration' in Obamacare risk pools; but doesn't see repeal effect in 2018

Bertolini suggested that Congress will not repeal Obamacare effective this year or next, but would instead stay any repeal until at least 2019, given insurers' need to file their plans' rates by spring in advance of the next calendar year.



"The nearest time we could have completely new program is 1/1/2019, so '18 would be a transition year, and we will look at it like that," Bertolini said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

"On April 1, we will need to file rates for '18," he said. "And our assumption is that the plans will look the same as they do for '17. And we won't expect any changes until 2019."

Bertolini also disputed criticism by the U.S. Justice Department and a federal judge that Aetna had exited a slew of Obamacare markets this year to increase its leverage to win approval for a proposed $37 billion merger with Humana.



And he said Aetna is now "doing all the homework necessary" to decide whether to renew efforts to make the merger happen on the heels of a decision last week that blocked the deal on the grounds that the merged company would have reduced competition.

"We have until February 15 to make this decision," Bertolini said, noting the date the merger agreement ends. "One of the things that we need to consider... is what are the various options we could pursue to get this combination done." He said the merger would give a "better product" to customers in both the Medicare and Medicaid markets, "more affordable, and simpler."

"We're disappointed where we are now," he said, referring to the merger being blocked. "But, you know, until Feb. 15 we really don't need to make that call."

Bertolini scoffed at an idea repeatedly floated by President Donald Trump and some congressional Republicans that a replacement for Obamacare include authorization of health insurers to sell their plans across state lines.

Bertolini called that "a dated concept ... probably time-worn and something that we should not really consider." He noted that "insurance products now are tightly aligned with" networks of doctors, hospitals and other health providers, "and so buying an insurance product from another state that's tied to a network in another state really doesn't work well for people seeking care."

