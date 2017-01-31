After-hours buzz: AAPL, EA, AMD & more

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

    Apple shares surged more than 3 percent in extended-hours, after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. The tech giant reported earnings of $3.36 a share on revenue of $78.35 billion, above expectations for $3.25 a share on sales of $77.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Shares of Electronic Arts dipped nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading, following the company's fourth quarter report. The company posted sales of $2.07 billion, topping expectations for $2.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. EA, the video game publisher of popular games like FIFA and Battlefield, said that "FIFA 17" was the top-selling console game of 2016.

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped more than 4 percent, after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and a stabilizing PC market. The graphic chip maker posted a loss of 1 cent per share, beating expectations by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company's revenue benefited by an increasing demand for its graphic chips in gaming consoles and PCs.

    Match Group shares tanked nearly 8 percent in extended-hours after the company posted mixed quarterly results. The dating website company responsible for apps like Tinder, OKCupid, and Match.com, reported earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $320 million while analysts expected earnings of 24 cents per share on sales of $321 million, according to FactSet consensus. The company also said in its release that it has agreed to sell The Princeton Review to education technology company ST Unitas.

