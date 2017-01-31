All eyes on Apple's services business in Tuesday's earnings

When Apple reports earnings Tuesday afternoon, investors will be looking

at its services revenue, not just at iPhone sales numbers, Confide co-founder and President Jon Brod told CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

UBS analyst Steve Milunovich agreed that services revenue is of growing importance, but noted that Apple is still a hardware company and hardware sales account for 63 percent of its revenue.

"It's a great revenue line ... and helps offset the fact margins are coming down on the iPhone," he told CNBC.

Still, Apple is already teasing ahead to the all important iPhone 8 launch, and UBS expects the company to see double-digit growth in iPhone sales in fiscal year 2016.