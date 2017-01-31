Apple reports earnings after the bell

Shares of Apple have risen more than 6 percent over the past 3 months, amid the holiday shopping season, and following the release of the iPhone 7, new MacBook Pro, and AirPods.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting a sustained trend of year-over-year growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect guidance of fiscal second quarter earnings per share of $2.08, up 9.7 percent from the year-ago period, on revenue of $53.79 billion, up 6.4 percent year-over-year.

CEO Tim Cook said last quarter he expected the company to return to growth, thanks not only to the iPhone 7, but also to growth in services revenue and a "very bullish" long-term future in China.

Up to this point, Apple has seen sales crater in China. Last quarter, sales tumbled 30 percent there, as local manufacturers like Huawei gained ground.

Services, which include the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud, are projected to hit revenue of $6.91 billion during the first fiscal quarter, according to StreetAccount estimates. While this is a small slice of Apple's overall revenue, analysts will bewatching it closely, as it has become the fastest growing part of the business as iPhone sales have flattened out.

The average adult smartphone user will spend an average of 41 minutes each day listening to digital audio via an app in 2017, eMarketer estimates. To that end, Apple is reportedly considering adding more original TV shows and films to its offerings, although that project has been confirmed independently by the company.

With a new president in the U.S., Apple's tax rate in its biggest market, as well as its overseas cash, will also be of note. In October, Apple had a cash hoard of $237.6 billion and said it expected a tax rate of 26 percent in the first fiscal quarter.