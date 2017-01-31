Futures pointed to mixed open for Asia after U.S. markets closed mostly lower and investors continued to watch U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

Nikkei futures traded mixed compared to the benchmark index's Tuesday finish at 19,041.34; Osaka futures traded down 0.32 percent at 18,980, while Chicago futures were at up 0.11 percent at 19,020.

In company news, the Wall Street Journal reported that Toshiba will stop building nuclear power plants after incurring billions of dollars of losses to complete delayed projects in the U.S.

Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.09 percent in early trade.

South Korea's December industrial output slipped 0.5 percent in December, missing a Reuters poll forecast expecting an increase of 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, China will release January's official manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers index (PMI).