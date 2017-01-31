    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares to watch dollar, Trump news, China PMI

    Futures pointed to mixed open for Asia after U.S. markets closed mostly lower and investors continued to watch U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

    Nikkei futures traded mixed compared to the benchmark index's Tuesday finish at 19,041.34; Osaka futures traded down 0.32 percent at 18,980, while Chicago futures were at up 0.11 percent at 19,020.

    In company news, the Wall Street Journal reported that Toshiba will stop building nuclear power plants after incurring billions of dollars of losses to complete delayed projects in the U.S.

    Australia's ASX 200 was down 0.09 percent in early trade.

    South Korea's December industrial output slipped 0.5 percent in December, missing a Reuters poll forecast expecting an increase of 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, China will release January's official manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers index (PMI).

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.54 percent to close at 19,864.09, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.09 percent to finish at 2,278.87, and the Nasdaq finished up 0.02 percent at 5,614.79.

    Investors will eye announcements from the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy meeting of the year due Wednesday afternoon with the central bank expected to hold steady.

    On the currency front, the dollar index remained under pressure, falling 0.83 percent against a basket of currencies in early Asian time, at 99.599.

    The yen also rose for the fourth straight session against the softer greenback, to trade at 112.70, as the Australian dollar held steady at $0.7578.

    Oil prices were higher on Tuesday during U.S. hours, on the weaker dollar and news that OPEC had achieved 82 percent compliance with output cuts.

    U.S. crude rose 18 cents at $52.81 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was up 47 cents at $55.70.

