China official manufacturing PMI shows continued expansion as mainland economy stabilizes

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) indicated the industrial sector continued to expand in January, as the mainland economy shows signs of stabilizing.



The manufacturing PMI came in at 51.3 in January, down a smidgen from 51.4 in December, but still better than a Reuters poll forecasting 51.2.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below signals contraction.

The official figures tend to focus on larger companies. The private China Caixin PMI, which focuses on smaller and medium-sized firms, is out February 3.

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which takes a reading on the services sector, rose to 54.6 in January from 54.5 in December.

The Australian dollar slipped as low as $0.7560 after the data, compared with around $0.7576 before the release. China is a key market for Australia's commodity exports.

