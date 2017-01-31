    Economy

    China official manufacturing PMI shows continued expansion as mainland economy stabilizes

    China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) indicated the industrial sector continued to expand in January, as the mainland economy shows signs of stabilizing.

    The manufacturing PMI came in at 51.3 in January, down a smidgen from 51.4 in December, but still better than a Reuters poll forecasting 51.2.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below signals contraction.

    The official figures tend to focus on larger companies. The private China Caixin PMI, which focuses on smaller and medium-sized firms, is out February 3.

    The official non-manufacturing PMI, which takes a reading on the services sector, rose to 54.6 in January from 54.5 in December.

    The Australian dollar slipped as low as $0.7560 after the data, compared with around $0.7576 before the release. China is a key market for Australia's commodity exports.

    Workers operate machinery on the assembly line at a Lyric Robert factory, operated by Guangdong Li Yuanheng Intelligent Automation Co., in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, on Monday, April 18, 2016.
    Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    While the manufacturing PMI data tend to be more closely watched, China's pivot toward domestic consumption and away from manufacturing- and investment-led growth means the service sector, which includes consumer industries such as real estate, retail and leisure, has become the majority of the mainland economy.

    It is also a key barometer of consumption, which accounts for more than 50 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

    The figures likely signaled that China's economic growth was stabilizing. Concerns have persisted over the mainland economy's health, as private-sector debt has surged even as the amount of growth from additional debt has declined.

    But the economy in recent months has received a fillip from a pickup in the property sector.

    China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.8 percent on-year in the fourth quarter, slightly beating expectations and signaling growth was stabilizing. For the full year, China's economy grew 6.7 percent.

    China's statistics bureau said last month that consumption accounted for 64.6 percent of GDP in 2016, while per capita consumption rose 8.9 percent on year to 17,111 yuan ($2,490).


