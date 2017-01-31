Diageo opening Guinness brewery in US

After a 63-year absence, Guinness Brewery will once again have a working brewery in the United States.

The Diageo-owned brand will be creating a version of its Dublin-based Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Relay, Maryland.



While the iconic Guinness Draught, Guinness Foreign Extra and Guinness Extra stouts will still be brewed in Dublin and exported to the U.S., the new brewery will focus on new Guinness beers created for the U.S. market.



The plans call for a "mid-sized" brewery with a packaging and warehouse operation as well as a visitor experience to allow tours and an "innovation microbrewery" and taproom for sampling experimental beers brewed on site.



"Opening a Guinness brewery and visitor center in the U.S. will enable us to collaborate with fellow brewers and interact with the vibrant community of beer drinkers," said Tom Day, president, Diageo Beer Company, USA, in a statement. "Given the success of our Open Gate Brewery in Dublin and the popularity of beer tourism in the U.S., we are confident that Americans will welcome the opportunity to come experience Guinness brewing in Baltimore County."



The new brewing operation would expand on the historic Calvert Distillery, a Diageo-owned production facility that first opened in 1933. It will create as many as 70 jobs in areas ranging from brewing, warehousing, bottling and staffing the visitor experience. The move would boost Diageo's total investment in the site to about $50 million.