Richard Branson: Successful entrepreneurs share these 5 skills

Since dropping out of school at age 16 to start his first business, billionaire Richard Branson has overseen hundreds of companies. Along the way, he's met and worked with brilliant leaders and entrepreneurs.

"No two successful entrepreneurs are the same," the Virgin Group founder writes on his blog. "In fact, it's their individuality and different ways of thinking that make them successful."



That being said, over his 50-year entrepreneurial career, Branson has noticed that the greatest entrepreneurs do share five distinct skills.

