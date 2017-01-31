    Marketing Media Money

    These are the most socially-engaging Super Bowl 2017 ads so far

    Wix.com, Mr. Clean and TurboTax currently top a ranking of the most engaging Super Bowl pre-release ads and teasers on social media so far, while Pepsi has three ads on the list.

    The list, compiled by analytics company iSpot.tv, looks at "earned online engagement," made up of online activity, or the digital share of voice compared to other ads; social actions, such as tweets, shares and mentions; and the number of times it has been viewed online via Facebook, YouTube and via iSpot.tv, where someone explicitly requested to see a particular ad.

    Here is the top ten.


    1. Wix.com - Chef Felix

    British actor Jason Statham and Gal Gadot (The Fast and the Furious) star in Wix.com's ad featuring a fight in a restaurant and an oblivious chef. The spot has clocked up nearly 4 million online views and almost 65,000 social actions.

    2. Mr. Clean - Cleaner of your Dreams

    A CGI man in a tight white t-shirt and jeans turns cleaning into flirtation to an R'n'B soundtrack, in Mr. Clean's ad, which has been seen more than 1.5 million times online and has had over 25,000 social actions.

    3. TurboTax – Humpty Fall

    TurboTax's Super Bowl ad features knights rescuing Humpty Dumpty who falls off a wall while "doing his taxes". It's been watched more than 3 million times online and has seen more than 4,000 social actions.

    4. Mercedes - Easy Driver

    The Coen brothers directed Mercedes' commercial for its AMG GT Roadster, which features actor Peter Fonda. The Easy Rider-inspired spot has been watched more than 270,000 times, and has had over 10,000 social actions.

    Skittles - Romance

    A young man stands in the dark outside a girl's window, throwing Skittles through it. She catches two in her mouth, and then a series of family members and visitors shift along the screen doing the same. It's been seen nearly 1.5 million times and had nearly 3,000 social actions.

    6. Pepsi – Countdown: 14 Days Until Gaga Slays

    A simple ad encouraging Gaga's "Little Monsters" to count down the days until Lady Gaga's halftime Super Bowl show. While it's only had a low number of views online so far, engagement rates are high, with nearly 12,000 social actions.

    7. Pepsi and Tostitos – Party Poopers

    Quarterback Joe Flacco talks about how he stopped behaving like a party pooper by taking Pepsi and Tostitos snacks to Super Bowl gatherings, with the line "Save your Super Bowl party". It's been seen more than 800,000 times, according to iSpot.tv, and has had over 5,000 social actions.

    8. Squarespace – who is JohnMalkovich.com?

    Actor John Malkovich finds that his namesake URL has been taken by a fishing website, in an ad that urges people to "Get your domain before it's gone." The ad has been seen more than 800,000 times since launching last week, and has had nearly 3,000 social actions.

    9. Pepsi and Tostitos – Party Planner

    Linebacker Von Miller becomes a Super Bowl party planner, putting fake grass, cans of Pepsi, bags of Tostitos and obligatory cowboy hats into a couple's home for a game celebration. It's been seen more than 800,000 times and has had more than 1,200 social actions, according to iSpot.tv.

    10. Intel – Brady Everyday

    Intel's spot features quarterback Tom Brady doing mundane morning tasks, made more interesting by its 360 replay technology. It's been watched nearly 350,000 times and has had nearly 3,000 social actions.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.