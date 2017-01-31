These are the most socially-engaging Super Bowl 2017 ads so far

Wix.com, Mr. Clean and TurboTax currently top a ranking of the most engaging Super Bowl pre-release ads and teasers on social media so far, while Pepsi has three ads on the list.

The list, compiled by analytics company iSpot.tv, looks at "earned online engagement," made up of online activity, or the digital share of voice compared to other ads; social actions, such as tweets, shares and mentions; and the number of times it has been viewed online via Facebook, YouTube and via iSpot.tv, where someone explicitly requested to see a particular ad.

Here is the top ten.