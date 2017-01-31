Your days of getting TSA pre-check for free are numbered

Your days of unexpectedly finding a "TSA PreCheck" mark on your boarding pass — without actually being a paid member of the program — are numbered.

"Starting early February 2017, TSA will significantly reduce access to [TSA PreCheck] expedited screening for non-enrolled travelers," Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mike England told CNBC in an emailed statement.

The TSA has not put out a formal announcement, but United Airlines alerted its frequent fliers to the upcoming changes in an email last week.