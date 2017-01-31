Tony Robbins identifies the No. 1 trait that makes people successful

Tony Robbins is a self-made millionaire, speaker and best-selling author who motivates other people for a living.
Having spent years helping thousands to achieve their personal and professional goals, he says that one characteristic separates successful people from the rest.
"When people ask what it takes to succeed, the one answer I give them is 'hunger,'" Robbins says in an interview with Alexandra Middleton, video producer for e-commerce company Shopify. Robbins will be a business mentor for Shopify's 2017 entrepreneurship contest.