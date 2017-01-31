Tony Robbins identifies the No. 1 trait that makes people successful

"Hunger is that part of you that says, 'I will not stop. I will not give up,'" Robbins says.



Robbins says that Richard Branson, Bill Gates and the late Steve Jobs all have shown this level of hunger.

In fact, most founders of groundbreaking companies show an impressive level of determination, he says.



"You have to become a master of your ability to turn on your determination, or your creativity, or your hunger," Robbins says.

