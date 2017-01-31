UK sets sights on new trade partners in Africa, Asia

The U.K. government has set out new plans to invest in some of the world's poorest countries in a bid to secure trading partners of the future.
Britain's Department for International Development announced today that it is to support growing economies in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa by working with governments to help grow local businesses, increase jobs and develop infrastructure.
The new commitment comes as the U.K. seeks to develop its global position, building new trading relationships outside of the EU. This week British Prime Minister Theresa May has been traveling the world, including to the U.S. and Turkey, in an effort to drum up enthusiasm from prospective trade partners post-Brexit.