Wall Street under pressure after worst day of the year

U.S. stock futures were under pressure this morning, after Wall Street on Monday posted its worst trading day of the year, as President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban jolted world markets. (CNBC)

However, January is set end today with strong gains. For the month, the Nasdaq was up nearly 4.3 percent, the S&P 500 was up almost 2 percent, and the Dow was up 1 percent. (CNBC)

Under Armour (UAA) shares were tanking about 20 percent in the premarket, after missing estimates on quarterly earnings, revenue, and full-year guidance. UA's chief financial officer is also leaving. (Reuters)

Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pfizer (PFE) report earnings this morning. Pfizer missed on the bottom line and match estimates on the top line. The drug giant lowers the low of the range of full-year results. (CNBC)



When Apple (AAPL), another Dow stock, reports earnings after the bell this afternoon, Wall Street is expecting CEO Tim Cook to make good on his promise to return to sales growth. (CNBC)