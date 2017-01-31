Wall Street under pressure after worst day of the year

President Trump, who's criticized the high prices of prescription drugs, is set to meet today with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry at the White House. (Reuters)
Even before Trump announces his Supreme Court pick tonight, one Democratic senator is threatening a filibuster. Reports indicate Trump is considering appeals court judges Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman. (CNBC)
A group of tech companies plans to meet today to discuss filing a brief in support of a lawsuit challenging Trump's order restricting entry into the U.S. of travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Reuters)
At least three tech companies, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Expedia (EXPE), are joining forces with the attorney general of Washington state to try to prove that Trump's travel restrictions are unconstitutional. (Recode)
Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night, after the Obama administration holdover, until the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions, directed Justice Department not to defend his executive order on immigration. (NBC News)
Trump also replaced the acting director of Immigration and Customs. But unlike Yates, no explanation was given for Daniel Ragsdale's bump back down to his previous position of deputy director. (NBC News)
The Senate has advanced the nomination of former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Trump's secretary of State, setting up an early vote tomorrow, despite partisan rancor over the president's immigration order. (Reuters)
As State Department officials circulate a dissent cable on the immigration ban, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said diplomats "should either get with the program or go." (NY Times)
Only 10 days out of office, former President Barack Obama spoke out against Trump's efforts to seal the U.S. borders, siding with protesters around the country outraged at Trump's immigration crackdown. (NY Times)
The White House said Trump would leave in place a 2014 Obama administration order that created new workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. (NY Times)