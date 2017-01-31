    BREAKING:  Early movers: UAA, XOM, UPS, MA, LLY, HOG, PFE & more

    Morning Brief

    Wall Street under pressure after worst day of the year

    TUESDAY MARKETS

    U.S. stock futures were under pressure this morning, after Wall Street on Monday posted its worst trading day of the year, as President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban jolted world markets. (CNBC)

    However, January is set end today with strong gains. For the month, the Nasdaq was up nearly 4.3 percent, the S&P 500 was up almost 2 percent, and the Dow was up 1 percent. (CNBC)

    Under Armour (UAA) shares were tanking about 20 percent in the premarket, after missing estimates on quarterly earnings, revenue, and full-year guidance. UA's chief financial officer is also leaving. (Reuters)

    Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Pfizer (PFE) report earnings this morning. Pfizer missed on the bottom line and match estimates on the top line. The drug giant lowers the low of the range of full-year results. (CNBC)

    When Apple (AAPL), another Dow stock, reports earnings after the bell this afternoon, Wall Street is expecting CEO Tim Cook to make good on his promise to return to sales growth. (CNBC)


    THE FIRST 100 DAYS

    President Trump, who's criticized the high prices of prescription drugs, is set to meet today with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry at the White House. (Reuters)

    Even before Trump announces his Supreme Court pick tonight, one Democratic senator is threatening a filibuster. Reports indicate Trump is considering appeals court judges Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman. (CNBC)

    A group of tech companies plans to meet today to discuss filing a brief in support of a lawsuit challenging Trump's order restricting entry into the U.S. of travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Reuters)

    At least three tech companies, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Expedia (EXPE), are joining forces with the attorney general of Washington state to try to prove that Trump's travel restrictions are unconstitutional. (Recode)

    Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates last night, after the Obama administration holdover, until the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions, directed Justice Department not to defend his executive order on immigration. (NBC News)

    Trump also replaced the acting director of Immigration and Customs. But unlike Yates, no explanation was given for Daniel Ragsdale's bump back down to his previous position of deputy director. (NBC News)

    The Senate has advanced the nomination of former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Trump's secretary of State, setting up an early vote tomorrow, despite partisan rancor over the president's immigration order. (Reuters)

    As State Department officials circulate a dissent cable on the immigration ban, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said diplomats "should either get with the program or go." (NY Times)

    Only 10 days out of office, former President Barack Obama spoke out against Trump's efforts to seal the U.S. borders, siding with protesters around the country outraged at Trump's immigration crackdown. (NY Times)

    The White House said Trump would leave in place a 2014 Obama administration order that created new workplace protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. (NY Times)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    Deutsche Bank (DB) has agreed to pay $630 million in fines to U.S. and U.K. regulators for failing to prevent about $10 billion in suspicious trades being laundered out of Russia. (CNBC)

    Wal-Mart (WMT) is scrapping its ShippingPass program — a fee-based, two-day shipping service test to compete with Amazon Prime. Instead, the retailer is offering free two-day shipping when shoppers spend at least $35. (CNBC)

    Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (RAD) have agreed to reduce the amount Walgreens would pay for its rival by at least $2 billion, after struggling to get antitrust enforcers to bless the deal. (WSJ)

    U.S. antitrust authorities are launching an investigation into Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen business. The disclosure comes nearly five months after Mylan came under fire for raising the cost of EpiPens from $100 to $600. (CNBC)

    With a boost from mobile video games Super Mario run and Pokemon Go, Japan's Nintendo logged its first profit in four quarters. But the company cut its full-year outlook. (Reuters)

    U.S. brand management firm Iconix (ICON) is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide. The move comes three months after MetLife (MET) dropped Snoopy and the gang as its long-time mascots. (Reuters)

    Reversing a century-old stance, the Boy Scouts of America said the group would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join. (NY Times)

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Germany is using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own European Union partners, Trump's top trade advisor told the Financial Times.

    Concern about Trump protectionism is clouding the outlook on Wall Street, with respondents to the January CNBC Fed Survey saying trade policies could overshadow the effects of the administration's pro-growth plans.

    The Federal Reserve begins its first policy meeting of 2017 this morning. After two days of deliberations, central bankers release their interest rate statement tomorrow afternoon. No change is expected.

    On today's economic calendar, the employment cost index is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Case-Shiller home price index at 9 a.m. ET, Chicago PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET, and consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET.


    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) shares were taking a hit, after a court did not uphold patent infringement claims made by the company. The court sided with Mylan, which claimed the patents in question were invalid.

    Shares of Sanmina (SANM) was surging in the premarket, after beating on quarterly revenue. The tech and manufacturing company did slight miss on earnings.

    Werner Enterprises (WERN) posted better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company said 2016 was a challenging freight and rate year for its truckload and logistics business segments.

    Archer Daniels (AMD) has agreed to sell its crop risk services insurance business to Validus holdings for $128 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

    WATERCOOLER

    Talk about a reality check: The entire universe could be a "vast and complex hologram," scientists said. Also, even more unsettling, what we think of as reality may be just an illusion. (USA Today)