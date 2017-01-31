With a crippling border tax looming, retailers head to Washington

A Republican proposal that would tax retailers on goods they import and sell in the U.S. still has more questions than answers.

But that hasn't stopped industry leaders and trade groups from increasing the pressure they're putting on Washington, D.C., as they fight against a policy critics say could put some of these companies out of business.

A "large number of CEOs" have been to D.C. in recent months, to share their concerns about a so-called border adjustment tax, David French, senior vice president for government relations at the National Retail Federation, told CNBC.

When factoring in visits from CFOs, those numbers are "easily" in the double digits, French said.

Separately, a vice president at the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) recently told Jefferies that participants across the industry have reached out to the group about the issue, "including retailers who typically do not engage in public policy issues," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said.

That trade group's members include major retailers like Target, Home Depot, J.C. Penney, Wal-Mart and Nike. Of those retailers, only Target and Home Depot immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment. Target said it is "closely monitoring the ongoing discussions on tax reform and the impact of the House's proposed border adjustability tax on our guests." A Home Depot spokesman echoed that, saying: "We're still studying the possible scenarios and impacts."

Politico reported last week that Target CEO Brian Cornell was one of the industry executives who went to Washington to speak out about the tax.

"In the last decade, no issue has galvanized the industry more than this one," Brian Dodge, senior executive vice president of public affairs at RILA, told CNBC.