10 more states will now collect sales taxes from Amazon shoppers

The states in which shoppers are now subject to sales taxes on Amazon purchases are Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming. The latter will not begin collecting taxes on Amazon purchases until March 1, while the levies are now in effect in the other states.

"Wyoming businesses are at a disadvantage when internet businesses fail to collect tax," Gov. Matt Mead said in a statement. "This is an important step in the right direction."

States' coffers go wanting due to failures to collect levies from online purchases. The National Conference of State Legislatures estimated that states missed out on $23.3 billion in tax revenue in 2012.