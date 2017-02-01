8 strategies for saving money from a couple that banked $50,000 last year

Buried in $120,000 of student debt and struggling to set aside any savings, Matt of "Distilled Dollar" and his fiancee decided to buckle down in 2014.

"It took us nearly a full year to escape living paycheck to paycheck," he writes on his blog. "It took about another year to inch past 10-15% of the recommended savings. Our third year was a breakout year."

They tripled their savings rate to 60% and managed to save $50,556 over the course of 2016.



The Chicago-based couple upped their savings through various strategies, which Matt, a licensed CPA, details in a recent blog post. Here are eight of their best money-saving tips.