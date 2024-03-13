'Financially speaking, you are wealthy,' self-made millionaire tells couple—they still may not meet their retirement goal

Brad, 55, and Angie, 56, joke that you might mistake their home for a millionaire's if they lived in a more expensive city.

In reality, the couple are empty-nesters living in Wisconsin, where they earn a joint income of around $245,000 a year. They aren't millionaires, but "financially speaking, the two of you are wealthy," author and personal finance expert Ramit Sethi told the couple on a recent episode of his "I Will Teach You to be Rich" podcast.

The amount they earn should go further in Wisconsin than areas with higher costs of living.

But the couple doesn't feel that way. In fact, they owe about $430,000 between their mortgage, student loans and other debts.

Angie handles most of the couple's finances and constantly feels stressed out about stretching their paychecks from month to month, despite using tools like budgeting apps and Sethi's own conscious spending plan.

"We're spending too much money, but can't seem to fix that," Angie said on the podcast. They recalled one instance when Brad was traveling and had his cards declined.

Here's a glimpse at Brad and Angie's financial situation:

Assets and investments : $888,000

: $888,000 Savings : $3,000

: $3,000 Mortgage : $243,000

: $243,000 Student loans : $107,000

: $107,000 Home equity line of credit : $39,000

: $39,000 Auto loan : $30,000

: $30,000 Credit card debt: $11,000

Their dream retirement plan is to buy an RV and travel around the country, which they'd like to do in two years. But that probably won't be possible, unless their spending habits and debt balances change dramatically, Sethi said.