Why this self-made millionaire still drives the 18-year-old car he bought in 2005: I only 'spend extravagantly' on things I love

Ramit Sethi is a self-made millionaire and the star of Netflix's "How to Get Rich" — but don't expect him to splurge on a luxury car any time soon.

In fact, Sethi still drives the same Honda Accord be bought himself after graduating from college in 2005.

"It's a very sensible car. I keep it in meticulous condition," he tells CNBC Make It. "Could I buy a new car tomorrow? Sure. Is it important to me? No."

Since his car is paid off, not having a monthly car payment allows Sethi to put that money toward other things that are important to him, including travel, donations and investments.