'Nobody knows the actual cost' of these 4 things, says self-made millionaire: 'People pick some arbitrary number'

Many of us give ourselves a certain budget when we're planning to spend on something major, such as a vacation or a wedding. But often, despite our planning and best interests, we wind up going over that number.

Author and self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi sees this over and over with guests he's spoken to on his "I Will Teach You to be Rich" podcast.

There are four big purchases that "nobody ever knows the actual cost of," Sethi said on a recent episode:

Homes Cars Weddings Vacations

It's not because these things come with price tags so big you can't comprehend them, but "because you don't want to know [how much they cost]," Sethi said.

You may buy a house thinking you can afford the mortgage, but then your interest rate changes or your property taxes go up. The car you thought you could comfortably finance may come with more maintenance costs that you anticipated. Maybe you get excited and keep adding on costs to your wedding because it's a special occasion.

"People pick some arbitrary number," Sethi said of people's budgets for weddings and other similarly large purchases. "Then as the costs start creeping up and it's too late to cancel, they simply shift those costs to some black hole where you'll never have to think about it again."

Here's why this money mistake is so common, and how Sethi recommends approaching major purchases.