Related Stories

Earn

The 10 U.S. cities where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest

thumbnail
Share
Memphis, Tennessee
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

Signing a contract for a six-figure contract used to allow Americans to feel as though they had made it. But now, $100,000 salary only goes so far — and its worth varies from city to city. 

Across major U.S. cities, $100,000 can be worth as much as $86,444 and as little as $35,791, a recent SmartAsset study finds. The study compares the value of $100,000 across 76 major U.S. cities, accounting for cities' income taxes and cost of living. 

Cities in the South, from Tennessee to Texas, dominated the top 10 cities where $100,000 goes the furthest. In Memphis, Tennessee, Americans can expect a $100,000 salary to offer a take-home value of $86,444.

On the other hand, in cities like San Francisco and New York, $100,000 does not go nearly as far. In SF, a $100,000 salary is worth only $36,445; in the Big Apple, it's worth just $35,791. 

As inflation continues to affect consumers, here are the 10 U.S. cities where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest: 

  1. Memphis, Tennessee: $86,444
  2. El Paso, Texas: $84,966
  3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: $84,948
  4. Corpus Christi, Texas: $83,443
  5. Lubbock, Texas: $83,350 
  6. Houston, Texas: $81,350 
  7. San Antonio, Texas: $80,124 
  8. Fort Worth, Texas: $80,124 
  9. Arlington, Texas: $80,124 
  10. St. Louis, Missouri: $79,921 

To determine how much $100,000 is worth in the 76 largest U.S. cities, SmartAsset used its paycheck calculator to calculate take-home pay after taking into account local, state and federal taxes.

That amount was then adjusted to reflect the cost of living — including housing, groceries, utilities and other goods and services — in each U.S. city, using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research. 

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.

How a foot archer earning $130,000 in Nashville, Tennessee, spends her money
VIDEO9:0809:08
How a foot archer earning $130,000 in Nashville, Tennessee, spends her money
Millennial Money