These are the U.S. states with the highest—and lowest—average monthly rent

This week, bill pay service doxo released its annual Household Bill Pay report, which breaks down how much the average U.S. household spends on essentials, including auto loans, utilities, health insurance, mortgages, and rent. The report found that 32% of American households pay rent and that their average monthly cost is $1,300. According to doxo's report, the five states with the highest rent costs also have the highest mortgage costs. This shows that housing continues to be the highest U.S. household expense for many Americans. For its ranking, doxo used data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. state with the highest average monthly rent: Hawaii

Hawaii tops the list of U.S. states with the highest average monthly rent. Residents of the Aloha State pay an average of $1,983 a month in rent, according to the doxo report.

Hawaii ranked as the state with the highest average rent, according to doxo. Photography By Jesse Warren | Moment | Getty Images

In a separate 2023 doxo report, Hawaii was also determined to be the most expensive U.S. state based on the average cost of household bills. The report found that Hawaii residents spend $3,070 each month, 50% above the national average of $2,046. In CNBC's 2022 America's Top States for Business study, Hawaii also ranked as the most expensive state to live in based on an index of prices for a range of goods and services. Located on the island of O'ahu, Kailua is the most expensive city in the state.

10 U.S. states with the highest average monthly rent

Hawaii California Massachusetts New York New Jersey Washington Maryland Colorado Virginia Florida California has the second-highest average monthly rent in America. Residents of the West Coast state pay an average of $1,927 in monthly rent, according to the doxo report.

California ranked as the state with the second highest average rent, according to doxo. Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

A 2023 doxo report found that California's average cost of bills is $2,838 a month, 38.7% above the national average and 40% of the average household income. According to 2021 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, California's annual average cost of living is $53,082. In addition to rent and other expenses, California residents can pay state income taxes as high as 13.3%, the highest in the country, according to SoFi.

The U.S. state with the lowest average monthly rent: West Virginia

West Virginia has the lowest rent costs with a monthly average of $846, according to the doxo report. It is also the most affordable state for mortgage payments, with an average of $961.

West Virginia ranked as the state with the lowest average rent, according to doxo. Richard T. Nowitz | The Image Bank | Getty Images

The average cost of bills in West Virginia, including rent, is 25.2% below the national average and the overall cost of living in West Virginia comes in at 9% lower, according to RentCafe. The cost of basic necessities like groceries is around 6% lower in West Virginia than in the rest of the country. Located in the Appalachian region, West Virginia has earned the nickname of the Mountain State because of its rolling terrain. The state offers various outdoor activities, including mountain biking, hiking, whitewater rafting and skiing. The priciest city in West Virginia is Clarksburg, where the cost of living is 5% higher than the state average but 4% lower than the rest of the U.S.

10 U.S. states with the lowest average monthly rent

West Virginia Arkansas South Dakota Mississippi North Dakota Kentucky Iowa Alabama Oklahoma Wyoming Arkansas took the No. 2 spot on the list of states with the lowest average rent — households pay an average of $872 a month. The state also has the second-lowest average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. The cost of living in Arkansas is 8% lower than the national average and housing costs are 22% lower, according to RentCafe.

Arkansas ranked as the No. 2 state with the lowest average rent, according to doxo. Walter Bibikow | Digitalvision | Getty Images