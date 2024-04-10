The 10 most affordable metro areas for America's middle class—3 are in Ohio

Creditnews Research, an independent research house, studied the relationship between income distribution and housing costs across the 100 most populous metropolitan areas in America to determine where middle class families can still qualify for an average home.

The report used income tiers based on Pew Research's household income percentile ranges for economic classes:

Lower-middle class: $30,001-$58,020

Middle class: $58,021-$94,000

Upper-middle class: $94,001-$153,000

Overall, Creditnews Research found that the Midwest and parts of the South are the most affordable options for middle-class households right now, while ultra-desirable coastal cities like San Francisco and New York City are not an option — even for affluent buyers.

The state of Ohio stands out as a place where America's middle class can find an affordable way of life. Three cities in the Buckeye State made Creditnews Research's top 10 ranking thanks to homeowner incentives like grants and tax credits.