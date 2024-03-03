Residents of these 10 states are the most stressed out in America—New York and California didn't make the list

More than a quarter of U.S. adults say that most days, they are so stressed out it's hard to function, according to the American Psychological Association's "Stress in America" poll.

While some stress is normal and can actually be good for you, once stress reaches a chronic level it can cause health problems like insomnia, anxiety, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And residents of some states seem to be more stressed than others.

Wellness brand, Komowa, created a ranking of the most and least stressed states in America. The company compared U.S. states based on 16 key indicators of stress including hours worked, credit card debt, divorce rates, commute times and more.

Key indicators were grouped by similarities and boiled down to four main categories:

Money stress

Work stress

Health stress

Family stress

To create the ranking, Komowa used data from the CDC, U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and more.

Surprisingly, New York and California didn't make the top 10 on the list. In fact, New York landed the 24th spot and California came in at No. 25.

States were also ranked by individual categories including the highest credit card debt and the longest commute time.

New York earned the top spot for the longest commute time with an average of 33.2 minutes, but actually didn't land at No. 1 for the most hours worked. Residents of Louisiana seem to work the most with an average of 44.3 hours a week.

Alaska earned the top spot for the highest credit card debt with an average of $7,338, and Wisconsin had the lowest credit card debt average of $4,808.