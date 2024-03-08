10 U.S. metro areas where it takes the longest to sell a home—3 of them are in Texas

The current U.S. housing market is a rollercoaster: Mortgage rates are high, housing is in demand, and yet experts can't seem to agree on whether or not now is the right time to sell or buy a home.

Creditnews Research, an independent research house, analyzed the top 100 largest metros in the U.S. by population to determine the slowest-selling housing markets in the country — or where it takes the longest for homes to sell. The study also used data sourced from Zillow to establish the number of days before a listing goes into sale-pending status.

All but two of the top 10 slowest-selling metros in the study are larger Sun Belt cities, according to Creditnews Research.

Of the slowest-selling metros, seven are in the South, and three are in Texas alone. The study states that a part of the reason for this reshuffling in America's red-hot markets is the divergence in housing inventory.

Cities in states like Texas that were once considered booming during the covid-19 pandemic are starting to cool off.