    BREAKING:  ISM manufacturing index hits 56 in January vs estimate of 55

    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Apple shares jump to highest since July 2015 after record iPhone sales

    One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images
    One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.

    Apple iPhone sales hit an all-time high, with 78.29 million iPhones sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to 74.78 million last year. Analysts expected sales of 77.42 million, according to StreetAccount.

    Shares of Apple were up 5 percent Wednesday.

    "We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings of $3.36 a share on revenue of $78.4 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016. Both figures were the highest on record, and well above estimates of $3.21 a share on revenue of $77.25 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus.

    Apple shares 5-day performance

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---