Apple shares jump to highest since July 2015 after record iPhone sales

Apple iPhone sales hit an all-time high, with 78.29 million iPhones sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, compared to 74.78 million last year. Analysts expected sales of 77.42 million, according to StreetAccount.

Shares of Apple were up 5 percent Wednesday.

"We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



The company reported better-than-expected earnings of $3.36 a share on revenue of $78.4 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016. Both figures were the highest on record, and well above estimates of $3.21 a share on revenue of $77.25 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus.