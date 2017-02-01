Apple weighs legal action against Trump’s executive order on immigration: WSJ

Apple is considering legal action against President Donald Trump's administration to challenge his executive order on immigration, chief executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Apple boss declined to go into detail about possible legal recourse, but said he has heard "heart-wrenching stories" from employees about how Trump's order to temporarily halt entry to the U.S. for refugees from seven Muslim-majority counties, was affecting them.

Cook said he has contact with "very, very senior people in the White House" and is trying to convince them that removing the ruling is important for Apple and the broader U.S.

"More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That's what makes us special," said Mr. Cook. "We ought to pause and really think deeply through that," Cook told the Wall Street Journal.

The Apple CEO joins a chorus of technology leaders from companies including Facebook and Google denouncing Trump's executive order.

