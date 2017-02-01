Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos creates college grant exclusively for white men

If you're a white male, there's now a college grant that only you can apply for.

Created by Breitbart News senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos, the Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant looks to provide tuition aid exclusively to white men. The grant, funded by Yiannopoulos and private donors, announced its pilot program on Tuesday, Breitbart reports.



"My initiative to help white men further their education is now accepting applications. We've given it the brilliant name of the Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant," the right-wing provocateur said Tuesday. "No this isn't a joke."

Applications will be accepted until Feb. 14 for grants for two-year community or four-year colleges. The winners will be announced on March 31 and will each receive a $2,500 grant, according to Breitbart.

Yiannopoulos called white men a demographic "which now in higher education, is a minority group."

Yiannopoulos and Breitbart did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

