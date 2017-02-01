Facebook earnings: $1.41 per share vs. expected EPS of $1.31

Facebook's ad business is expected to zoom higher, with retailers hoping to snag customers during the busy holiday shopping season. Only Google rivals Facebook when it comes to digital advertising dominance.



The results come after a volatile year for Mark Zuckerberg's social network, which despite its gargantuan size, has managed to add more users at a rapid clip.

Ad revenue exploded in the first half of the year, crushing estimates, as Facebook surpassed a billion monthly users on many of its major platforms, including mobile-only Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp. Then in November, shares tumbled from their all-time high after executives warned that the number of new ads on the sites could "come down meaningfully" after mid-2017, and revenue growth could decline in the fourth quarter.

With messaging competitor Snap expected to file for a public offering soon, Facebook's video ambitions and daily engagement are in the spotlight. Facebook has announced plans to invest in original and licensed video and to add ads in between its livestreamed content. The company added new advertising options on Instagram, especially on its Snapchat-like product.

The company has also faced criticism for errors in some of its key advertising metrics, and for a plan that allows Zuckerberg to to give away 99 percent of his shares but "remain involved with Facebook in a leadership role."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.



— CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.