Donald Trump's top court nominee is young, but '50 year' term is a serious long shot

Donald Trump's new Supreme Court nominee be the youngest member of the aging court if he's approved, but the president seriously overestimates how long Neil Gorsuch — or any other Supreme Court justice in history, for that matter — is likely to serve.
On Tuesday evening, Trump announced Gorsuch as his pick for the seat left vacant by the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016. Gorsuch, 49, is a circuit judge for the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals (he was also one of the youngest appeals court judges in the country).
There are no age requirements to join the nation's highest court, but the majority of nominees since 1900 have been at least 50 years old, according to data in the U.S. Supreme Court Justices Database. Only 12 over that period have been younger than that, including Justice Clarence Thomas, who was 43 years old when he was nominated by George H.W. Bush in 1991.