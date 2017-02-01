How one veteran went from unemployed to self-made multimillionaire

In 2008, Nick Baucom returned from active duty as an infantryman in Iraq only to find out that his career prospects were few and far between.



"I couldn't find a job. I was nearly a broke," Baucom says on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires." And he needed work: "My wife at the time was pregnant and I needed to put food on the table."

Every so often his neighbors in Alexandria, VA, would ask him to help them during moves. He realized he could make a business out of that.

So on November 10th, 2008, the day the Marine Corps was founded in 1775, Baucom started Two Marines Moving, a moving company that only hires U.S. veterans.

