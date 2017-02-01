If Trump shakes up the Fed, monetary policy won't be the same for the next 10 years: Deutsche Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump could dramatically revise the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook over the next 10 years after he signaled a possible retreat from a strong dollar policy, according to a Deutsche Bank report.

The U.S. President told a group of pharmaceutical chief executives Tuesday that countries such as China, Japan and Germany had deliberately weakened their currencies to make their imports cheaper and gain a trade advantage over the U.S.

Although the allegations were subsequently rejected by the countries, Trump's remarks appeared to suggest he would favor a weaker dollar. And this could guide his hand in making key governor appointments at the U.S. central bank.