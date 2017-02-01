Jamie Dimon, other CEOs to meet with Trump on Friday

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will be among the business leaders meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday, CNBC has confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the meeting, citing a source familiar with the matter. The newspaper said the meeting will focus on economic issues including regulation, women in the workforce, taxes, trade and infrastructure.

When asked about the meeting during a Wednesday press briefing, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said he would provide further updates on Thursday. Spicer did not confirm that the meeting was taking place or who would be in attendance.

Last week, Dimon met with former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn at the White House. Cohn was appointed as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council in December. After the meeting, Dimon told CNBC that he would focus on making sure the U.S. has "proper" policies in tax, trade and employment.