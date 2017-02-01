    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Mead Johnson shares spike in after-hours trading as Reckitt Benckiser confirms buyout talks

    Enfimil infant formula, made by Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., sits on display in a supermarket in New York, U.S.
    UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group said it was in advanced talks to buy baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition in a deal valued at about $16.7 billion.

    Reckitt Benckiser said it would pay $90 in cash for each Mead Johnson share, a 29.5 percent premium to Wednesday's close.

    Mead Johnson shares jumped 22 percent in after-market trading.

    Reckitt Benckiser said it expected to finance the proposed deal through cash and debt.

    The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal.

    This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.

