Mead Johnson shares spike in after-hours trading as Reckitt Benckiser confirms buyout talks

UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group said it was in advanced talks to buy baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition in a deal valued at about $16.7 billion.

Reckitt Benckiser said it would pay $90 in cash for each Mead Johnson share, a 29.5 percent premium to Wednesday's close.

Mead Johnson shares jumped 22 percent in after-market trading.

Reckitt Benckiser said it expected to finance the proposed deal through cash and debt.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal.

This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.

