Men's jeans could be the biggest retail casualty of a trade war with Mexico

Co-dependency isn't so healthy in a human relationship, but in international trade, it's worked well for the U.S. and Mexico for textiles and some apparel.

The North American Free Trade Agreement paved the way for the partnership as the industry took advantage of each nation's strengths. According to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the U.S. has great textile mills for making fabrics, yarns and other inputs, while Mexico is better at cutting and sewing. This means American textiles are sent to Mexico to be finished and then sent back to the U.S., duty-free, to be sold to consumers.



But now industry experts fear that relationship is being threatened by some of President Donald Trump's proposals.



During the first presidential debate, Trump called NAFTA "the single worst trade deal ever approved in this country," and in his first week in office, he's been exploring renegotiating or ending it.

That led to a bumpy beginning as Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled his planned in-person trip to talk to Trump. Later, the two spoke on the phone for about an hour.