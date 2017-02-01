    BREAKING:  US crude settles at $53.88, rising 2% on signs Russia and OPEC are cutting output

    Morgan Stanley downgrades this autonomous driving play on rising competition

    Part of the Mobileye driving assist system is seen on the dashboard of a vehicle during a demonstration for the media in Jerusalem.
    Baz Ratner | Reuters
    Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Mobileye shares to equal weight from overweight, predicting the automated-driving chip firm's leading position will come under pressure.

    "We see the ADAS [advanced driver assistance systems] market growing faster than consensus anticipates, but we also see a more rapid commoditization of the enabling tech and sensitivities around data sharing," analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We lower our [price target] … on higher R&D costs, lower share and greater competition."

    Mobileye creates the chips, cameras and software that make driver-assistance automation possible for automakers.


