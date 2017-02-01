Morgan Stanley downgrades this autonomous driving play on rising competition

Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on Mobileye shares to equal weight from overweight, predicting the automated-driving chip firm's leading position will come under pressure.



"We see the ADAS [advanced driver assistance systems] market growing faster than consensus anticipates, but we also see a more rapid commoditization of the enabling tech and sensitivities around data sharing," analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We lower our [price target] … on higher R&D costs, lower share and greater competition."

Mobileye creates the chips, cameras and software that make driver-assistance automation possible for automakers.