Why business school professors gave Lyft a B and Uber a C+ on their responses to Trump's travel ban

LYFT'S RESPONSE

San Francisco-based Lyft publicly opposed the Muslim Ban and announced that it would donate $1 million to the the American Civil Liberties Union over the next four years.

"Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values," Lyft's co-founders wrote in an official company statement.

"We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community."

Lyft's co-founder and CEO, Logan Green, also tweeted out a message calling the President's executive order "antithetical to both Lyft's and our nation's core values."