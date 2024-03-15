To avoid talking politics with friends or co-workers, try the 'white flag approach,' Stanford communication expert says

As November's general election creeps closer, it's likely that more political discourse will seep into your social gatherings.

For many Americans, these discussions can be uncomfortable, especially if their political leanings differ from those of their friends.

In 2020, almost one-fourth, 22%, of registered voters said they have friends who support a presidential candidate they do not, according to data from Pew Research Center.

There are a few ways to handle unwanted political talk, says Matt Abrahams, a Stanford University lecturer and communications expert.

The key to seamlessly navigating political discourse when you don't want to discuss your views is to "signal understanding, but not necessarily agreement," he says.

Here's how.