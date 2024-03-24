Yale happiness expert: Feeling too busy—all the time—actually hurts your brain. Here are 3 easy ways to fix it

There's a reason you dread looking at the stacked blue, yellow and green blocks on your Google calendar.

Feeling too busy, or like you don't have time to do what you want, can lead to "time famine," according to Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos. Time famine can lead to poorer work performance and burnout, and is just as harmful to your mental health as being unemployed, Santos told attendees at SXSW earlier this month.

It even makes you less productive, because it makes you less happy, she said: "I think we feel strapped for time because we think working ... as much as we work all the time is essential for achieving the things we want to achieve in life."

Four in five employed U.S. residents feel time-poor, according to a 2018 study. And Americans, particularly those under the age of 30, aren't that happy these days: The U.S. was recently ranked the 23rd happiest country in the world by Gallup's World Happiness Report, down eight spots from last year.

Happier people typically live longer, healthier lives, research shows. Companies that support employees' well-being also are more profitable, according to a 2023 Indeed Survey.

The good news: There are three simple actionable ways to build "time affluence," as Santos calls it, and improve your happiness. We should all think "about time the way we think about money," she said.