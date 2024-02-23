'Co-regulation' is the new parenting buzzword—here's what it means and how to do it

More parents than nonparents say they plan to travel to improve their mental and physical health.

The increasing popularity of "gentle parenting" has launched a new buzzword into the child-rearing landscape: co-regulation. Co-regulation refers to an adult helping a child soothe their own emotions during a stressful incident. Let's say a child has a meltdown at the supermarket. Instead of admonishing them, gentle parenting, also known as responsive parenting, calls for the caretaker to co-regulate, which means providing empathy and modeling calmness. Co-regulating with your child helps them learn how to handle their emotions as they grow up. And, according to child psychologists, kids who can better handle their emotions are more likely to be resilient and thrive in stressful environments.

'[Kids] haven't gotten the circuitry of self-regulation built yet'

Co-regulating, as opposed to scolding, meets a child where they are developmentally, Mona Delahooke, child psychologist and author of "Brain-Body Parenting: How to Stop Managing Behavior and Start Raising Joyful, Resilient Kids," told CNBC Make It. "[Kids] haven't gotten the circuitry of self-regulation built yet," she says. "The ability to accept disappointment and unpredictability and talk yourself down, that's a very long developmental process that most children don't have until they are older." If your child is throwing a fit about not being allowed to order dessert at a restaurant, it might look like they are being ungrateful or bratty. What is actually happening, though, is that they don't have the skills to handle being let down yet. Unlike gentle parenting, authoritative parenting styles assume that a child misbehaving stems from a negative, self-aware place, Delahooke says. "Traditional parenting is agnostic of social-emotional development," she says.

How to co-regulate