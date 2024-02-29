This is the No. 1 'gentle parenting' mistake, psychologist says—and how to avoid it

In her new book "The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans," Aliza Pressman outlines how parents can raise resilient kids. Pressman is a developmental psychologist and co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center.

One key step is self-regulation, or the ability to respond to experiences in a way that is socially acceptable.

"A primary way infants and children learn self-regulation is through co-regulation, which involves various types of responses, like a warm presence, an acknowledgment of distress, and a calming tone of voice, as well as modeling our own process of calming ourselves down," she says.

Gentle parenting calls for caretakers to do this in lieu of scolding an upset or frustrated child.

"By sharing our sense of calm with our kids, we slowly teach them how to regulate on their own when they sense a possible threat," she says.