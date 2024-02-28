Use these 7 steps to calm your kid when they're throwing a tantrum—including one you 'can't skip,' psychologist says

One aspect of raising resilient kids is teaching them how to handle their emotions during uncomfortable or stressful situations.

When your child is having a meltdown at the grocery store, for example, your knee-jerk reaction might be to scold them and tell them to get over it. But, in doing so you're dismissing their feelings instead of teaching them how to deal with their feelings.

Everyday scenarios like crying at a restaurant or struggling to get ready for school in the morning can be opportunities to co-regulate with your child, says Aliza Pressman, a developmental psychologist and co-founder of the Mount Sinai Parenting Center.

Pressman is the author of "The 5 Principles of Parenting: Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans."

"Co-regulation in parenting refers to the presence of a calm and connected caregiver who can enable a child to regain balance when they're upset or afraid," she says. "The caregiver is, in a sense, lending their nervous system to the child."

And the first step of co-regulation is handling your own anger or frustration.

"By sharing our sense of calm with our kids, we slowly teach them how to regulate on their own when they sense a possible threat," Pressman says. "What you want to do is you, yourself, regulate and the co-regulation will follow."

Here are 7 steps of co-regulation, according to Pressman.