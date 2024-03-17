Harvard-trained parenting researcher: 4 things parents should always do to raise confident girls

Children need some degree of self-confidence to grow up to be happy, thriving adults.

Confidence is a key indicator of future success, research has shown, because children and adults are more likely to be motivated self-starters when they have faith that their own skills and efforts can lead to positive outcomes.

Unfortunately, the best ways to boost kids' self-confidence aren't always obvious to their parents. This can especially be true for parents of young girls, who are more likely than boys to suffer from confidence issues.

One reason: young girls often face greater pressure than boys to achieve perfection — and are more likely to struggle with fears of failure that can sap their confidence as a result.

More than 3 out of 5 girls say they feel societal pressure to be perfect, and most blame specific language they hear directly from parents and other authority figures. That's according to a recent survey of 61,500 parents and children between the ages of 5 and 12 commissioned by the LEGO Group toy company. Over half of the children surveyed in the LEGO Group study said they believe adults listen more to boys' creative ideas than girls'.

Fostering creativity in your kids can go a long way in boosting their confidence by allowing them the freedom to take risks and try new ideas. That can help build another trait psychologists often link to future success: resilience.

"When children fear failing, it can hamper their willingness to explore and think outside the box. This impacts the key skill of creative confidence — which can carry into adulthood," says Harvard-trained journalist and parenting researcher Jennifer Breheny Wallace.

Boosting your kids' confidence and creativity can be as simple as rethinking word choices and even the way you praise your child, according to Wallace. Here are four of her tips for parents to ensure they're raising highly confident girls.