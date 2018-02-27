This mindset increases your chance of achieving success, according to science

What type of mindset is needed to achieve a high level of success? According to University of Pennsylvania psychologist Angela Duckworth, it's a growth mindset.

In a video interview for Amazon, Duckworth explains that a growth mindset is a belief that people are growth-oriented, malleable and can learn through both experience and effort.

The psychologist notes that the scientific community has covered this topic for over 50 years. Through extensive research, neuroscientists have found that a growth mindset is the most effective mindset for achieving goals, gaining new skills and developing positive changes in your life.

"[A growth mindset is] the idea that we can approach a situation, a good or bad situation and think, 'What can I do here to change things for the better to keep things on course?'" says Duckworth. "That is an optimistic growth-oriented mindset."