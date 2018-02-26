5 things to know about Robert Johnson, America's first black billionaire

Johnson created BET, a prominent cable station targeted toward an African-American audience, in 1980. He got his start in cable television after working in pay TV, where viewers pay through a subscription to watch a particular channel. There, he learned both the business and technological side of television.

"I said, 'Wow, you could take this concept of technology and target black programming,' which has always been a dream of various individual black media types — creating a black-oriented network," he told Fortune in 2002.

In the spring of 1980, Johnson took out a $15,000 loan and set out to launch his own business.

"My big break came when cable magnate John Malone, then CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., the country's third-largest cable company, decided to invest in my company, even though I had no experience running any business, never mind a national media company," he told Fortune.

In 2001, Johnson became a billionaire after selling the station to Viacom for $3 billion, which catapulted his net worth to an estimated $1.3 billion. At the time, BET reached 62.4 million homes.

He held onto the role of president and CEO until 2005 when Debra L. Lee took over as chief executive.