Mark Cuban says he broke his No. 1 negotiating rule to buy the Dallas Mavericks: 'I was just like, yes'

On television, Mark Cuban is a savvy and patient negotiator.

But when the entrepreneur was a newly minted billionaire with cash to spend, he used a different tactic to buy the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

"It was all about fun," Cuban, 65, told NBA player Draymond Green's podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," on Monday. "That was like a dream ... I didn't even negotiate, I was just like, 'Yes, whatever.'"

In 1999, Cuban's audio streaming platform Broadcast.com sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion, making him a billionaire. The following year, Cuban — a self-proclaimed basketball junkie — acquired a majority stake in the Mavericks for $285 million, from real estate developer Ross Perot Jr.

The moment the deal was signed, Cuban hit the ground running, he told Green: "It was done. I walked in, changed some things up and it was a ride."