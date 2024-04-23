Vending machine founders get $1.5 million 'Shark Tank' offer—despite a business model Mark Cuban called 'a huge mistake'

Dan Braido, Audley Wilson and Andy Siegel are the co-founders of RoboBurger, which makes vending machines that dispense customized burgers — a concept they call "the future of fast food." Their path toward that possible future got off to a rocky start on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," after the show's investor judges criticized the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company's presentation and argued over its business model. Kevin O'Leary called the presentation "chaotic," and initially declined to make an offer, after the co-founders struggled to explain the specifics of how the company could eventually become profitable. "How do I make money? All the rest doesn't matter," O'Leary said. Yet by the end of the episode, O'Leary teamed up with a guest judge, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, to offer the RoboBurger founders $1.5 million. Here's how they came around to the idea and "did a 180," as Rubin termed it.

Seeking $1.5 million despite no profits

The trio of founders brought a vending machine for the judges to try. It churned out a "rethermalized" burger patty on a toasted bun, with cheese and condiments, in around four minutes. The burgers have sold for between $5.99 and $6.99 apiece, the founders said. "'Rethermalized' is a fancy word for 'reheated,'" noted Mark Cuban — though Braido, the company's CTO, said the pre-cooked patties are grilled in the machine to form a crust and ensure the meat is "fried in its own juices."

RoboBurger's vending machine on display on the set of ABC's "Shark Tank." Source: Disney/Christopher Willard

The sample burgers were tasty, the Sharks agreed. Then, the founders made their request: a $1.5 million investment in exchange for a 5% stake in the company, implying a $30 million valuation for a business that hadn't turned a profit yet. "Whoa!" several of the investors said in unison. RoboBurger brings in revenue by leasing the machines out for $3,000 per month, or selling them outright, said Siegel, the company's CMO. The buyers and lessees are responsible for keeping the machines stocked with ingredients. (RoboBurger didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for clarification on its sale prices.) At the time of filming, RoboBurger had been in "beta testing" for 18 months, with more than 12,000 burgers sold, the founders said. They projected $1.4 million in annual revenue by the end of the calendar year — but an overall annual loss of $700,000, they added. The company needed funding to scale up its production process — "to get these machines out there at a faster rate and continue to grow," said Wilson, RoboBurger's CEO.

'A very high-risk project'